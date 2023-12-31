    বাংলা

    Bangladesh assigns 1740,000 policemen with election duty

    They will not get any leave during the polls

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 Dec 2023, 08:25 PM
    Updated : 30 Dec 2023, 08:25 PM

    As many as 174,000 policemen out of a 189,000-strong force will be on duty without any leave during the 12th parliamentary polls.

    For normal sickness, they will need to do desk work.

    They will get a leave only in case of deaths of close family members, Deputy Inspector General Anwar Hossain told bdnews24.com on Sunday.

    The remaining 15,000 policemen will be engaged in routine work.

    Anwar said additional policemen and plainclothesmen have been deployed to the areas vulnerable to violence or irregularities.

    Police have arrested around 1,500 people who were involved in recent incidents of violence, according to him.

    The Ansar and Village Defence Party said 8,500 of their members have been deployed as striking forces, who will work until Jan 13.

