Bangladesh assigns 1740,000 policemen with election duty

The remaining 15,000 policemen will be engaged in routine work.



Anwar said additional policemen and plainclothesmen have been deployed to the areas vulnerable to violence or irregularities.



Police have arrested around 1,500 people who were involved in recent incidents of violence, according to him.



The Ansar and Village Defence Party said 8,500 of their members have been deployed as striking forces, who will work until Jan 13.