Confusion as directorate revises temperature in notice on possible school closure in winter

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) has caused confusion with conflicting guidelines about the temperature threshold for school closures to save students from bitter winter cold.

Initially, a notice issued on Tuesday afternoon mandated the possible suspension of classes in secondary schools in any district where the highest temperature falls below 17 degrees Celsius.

This decision was based on the current cold wave affecting parts of the country, which is significantly disrupting the normal academic activities of the students.

In districts where the Met Office forecasts a temperature of 17 degrees Celsius or lower, regional deputy directors will consult education officers and issue instructions to close secondary-level educational institutions, the directorate said.

However, just two and a half hours later, a second notice revised this threshold, stating the temperature threshold for school closures is 10 degrees Celsius, not 17.

This confusion is compounded by recent temperature data. For instance, the country's lowest temperature on Tuesday morning was 9.7 degrees Celsius in Sreemangal, while the highest was 24.5 degrees Celsius in Cox’s Bazar.

In this period, the highest temperature fell below 17 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi, Ishwardi, Badalgachhi, Tarash, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Syedpur, Rajarhat, Satkhira and Chuadanga, but it did not drop below 10 degrees Celsius anywhere in the country.

Despite the cold wave, no district recorded a highest temperature below 10 degrees Celsius.