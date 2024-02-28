Six burnt as fire ravages building in Tongi

At least six people have suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at a seven-storey building in Gazipur’s Tongi.

The fire was reported at Marium Mansion in the Tongi Bazar area around 5:30 am on Wednesday.

Six firefighting units from Tongi and Uttara were dispatched to the scene and took control of the blaze around 7:10 am, according to the Fire Service.

The building houses a branch of NRBC Bank on its first floor, while the upper floors are used by local traders as warehouses, according to Lokman Hossain, a resident of the area.