The growing frequency of earthquakes in the region is raising concerns in Bangladesh as well

Don’t panic, be prepared: Here's how to stay safe during an earthquake

In the wake of the devastating earthquake in neighbouring Myanmar, the long-standing fears about the potential ramifications of a major tremor for the densely packed city of Dhaka have resurfaced.

Experts stress the urgent need to increase earthquake drills and public awareness to minimise casualties in such an event.

On Mar 28, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, resulting in over 3,000 reported deaths. Tremors were felt in parts of Thailand and Bangladesh, intensifying concerns for the region.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence Department has also expressed similar concerns, warning that Bangladesh -- particularly the regions of Chattogram, Sylhet, Mymensingh, and Dhaka -- was at high risk of experiencing a quake of a similar magnitude.

In a recent advisory, the agency emphasised the importance of preparedness and awareness at all levels to better handle potential earthquakes.

Prof Syed Humayun Akhter, a noted geologist, warned that although Bangladesh was not an earthquake-prone country, it ranked high in terms of risk.

"A massive amount of energy has built up at the junction of the Indian and Burmese tectonic plates. If that energy is released, it could trigger an earthquake measuring between 8.2 and 9 on the Richter scale."

When could a major quake occur? "It could happen tomorrow, or 50 years from now -- we can’t say when, but we do know it would be catastrophic. Earthquakes from subduction zones tend to be extremely dangerous,” he said.

WHAT TO DO DURING AN EARTHQUAKE

· As soon as shaking starts, try to move to an open area. When leaving the house, warn others if possible. Turn off electricity and gas lines if it can be done quickly and safely. Don’t waste time gathering belongings.

· In case you can’t exit your house, if it’s a brick-built concrete house, seek shelter in a corner of the room. If the house is made with columns and beams, it's safest to take cover at the base of a column.

· Avoid excessive movement, running outside, or jumping from windows -- such actions greatly increase the risk of injury.

· The general rule: the more you move, the higher the chance of injury.

· According to the American Red Cross, the best practice during an earthquake is the “Drop-Cover-Hold On” method. Drop to the ground, take cover under a sturdy table or desk, and hold on. Choose a desk you can move with, if needed.

· Buildings that are earthquake-resistant rarely collapse. Injuries usually result from falling furniture or objects. Therefore, taking cover under a solid desk or table is crucial.

· Avoid using elevators during an earthquake.

· If inside a vehicle, stop the car and stay inside. Remaining outside the vehicle increases the chances of injury.

· Be prepared for both foreshocks and aftershocks. Aftershocks can start within an hour of the main quake and continue for days. If unprepared, they can pose serious danger.

· After the initial quake, inspect utility lines (gas, electricity, water). If you see leaks or damage, shut off the main switches immediately.

IF TRAPPED UNDER DEBRIS

· If a part of your body is trapped under debris, avoid unnecessary movement to prevent excessive bleeding.

· Don't light a match -- gas leaks from damaged pipelines could cause an explosion.

· Shouting should be a last resort. It can cause you to inhale harmful dust. Instead, try tapping on pipes, walls, or blowing a whistle to draw attention.

FIRE SERVICE'S EARTHQUAKE PREPAREDNESS ADVICE

· Construct earthquake-resistant buildings following the Bangladesh National Building Code 2020.

· Renovate and strengthen vulnerable and old buildings to withstand tremors.

· Reinforce fire protection systems in all high-rise and commercial buildings.

· Ensure the integrity and safety of utility lines, including gas, water, and electricity connections.

· Regularly conduct drills and awareness programmes in homes, offices and institutions to prepare people for emergency response.

· Keep emergency contact numbers -- such as those for the Fire Service, ambulances, police, hospitals, and other essential services -- visible and accessible in homes and buildings.

· Undergo volunteer training to contribute effectively during emergency situations.

· Store emergency supplies in a designated area at home, including torchlights, radios (with extra batteries), whistles, hammers, helmets, cushions, dry food, clean drinking water, essential medicines, first-aid kits, and childcare items. These items could be lifesaving if someone becomes trapped during or after an earthquake.

· Cooperate with authorities and monitoring agencies at all levels.