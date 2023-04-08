    বাংলা

    Fire service battles another blaze in Bangabazar marketplace area

    Flames were brought under control at Barishal Plaza

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 8 April 2023, 04:40 AM
    Updated : 8 April 2023, 04:40 AM

    The fire service battled another blaze in the Bangabazar marketplace area, four days after thousands of shops there went up in smoke.

    Saturday’s fire started on the fourth floor of the Barishal Plaza, west of the main marketplace, around 8 am, according to Shahjahan Sikdar, deputy assistant director of the fire service. Fourteen fire service units brought the blaze under control.

    Nobody was injured.

    Fire service personnel could not immediately confirm how the fire started at the building, which was already damaged by the previous blaze on Apr 4.

    The latest incident occurred just a day after the fire service authorities called off their firefighting work, saying the flames were completely doused.

    Around 5,000 shops were gutted in the Apr 4 blaze at Bangabazar, Dhaka's largest market for cheaper clothes.

