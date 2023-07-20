A man was ‘cheated’ out of money after he sold his kidney. Then he formed his own organ trafficking ring

The leader of a kidney trafficking ring was himself cheated out of money after he sold a kidney, the Rapid Action Battalion said after the arrest of five members of the cartel.

They were arrested in raids in parts of Dhaka, including Bhatara, on Wednesday, RAB-1 Commander Lt Col Mostaq Ahmed said at a media briefing on Thursday.

The detainees have been identified as Anisur Rahman, Ariful Islam Rajib, Salauddin Tuhin, Saiful Islam, and Enamul Hossain.

Anisur led the group and Saiful is the owner of a travel agency, the RAB said.

Anisur hails from Tangail, Rajib from Pirojpur, while the rest are from Chandpur.

In 2019, Anisur went to India and sold one of his kidneys after he was lured there by a broker.

Anisur claims that he was paid much less than the amount the client was charged for the kidney.

According to the RAB, Anisur started the trafficking ring himself after noting the huge demand for kidney transplant patients in India and forging relationships with those involved in the black market business.