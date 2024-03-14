    বাংলা

    Man who jumped out of window at Dhaka Medical College Hospital dies

    Zahirul Islam succumbed to the injuries he suffered after jumping from the sixth floor on Monday

    Published : 14 March 2024, 04:46 PM
    Updated : 14 March 2024, 04:46 PM

    Zahirul Islam, who jumped from the new building at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, has died after succumbing to his injuries.

    The 27-year old had been admitted to the hospital after jumping from the sixth floor on Monday.

    Doctors declared Zahirul dead at 4:45pm, said Md Ujjal Mia, commander of the Ansar platoon at DMCH.

    Hearing screams, Ansar personnel had rushed to the scene and found that Zahirul had fallen onto the third floor. He was admitted to the Department of Neurosurgery at the hospital. He had suffered injuries on his waist and head.

    He died from those injuries on Thursday.

    Zahirul hailed from Pagla Thana in Mymensingh.

    His brother-in-law, Niloy Babu, said Zahirul had worked at a pharmaceutical company and suddenly began to have various problems. Sometimes, he spoke incoherently.

    At the advice of a local doctor, he was admitted to the Department of Neurology at DMCH three days ago. His mother, Josna Begum, was caring for him.

    Around 11:30pm on Monday, Josna went to the bathroom. Zahirul then opened a window at the back of the hospital and leapt out.

