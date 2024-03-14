Man who jumped out of window at Dhaka Medical College Hospital dies

Zahirul Islam, who jumped from the new building at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, has died after succumbing to his injuries.

The 27-year old had been admitted to the hospital after jumping from the sixth floor on Monday.

Doctors declared Zahirul dead at 4:45pm, said Md Ujjal Mia, commander of the Ansar platoon at DMCH.

Hearing screams, Ansar personnel had rushed to the scene and found that Zahirul had fallen onto the third floor. He was admitted to the Department of Neurosurgery at the hospital. He had suffered injuries on his waist and head.