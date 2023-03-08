What could be causing the series of explosions and fire in Dhaka?

The last fortnight has turned out to be immensely deadly for people in Dhaka.

Close to two dozen people were killed, scores were injured in a massive building fire on Feb 19, an explosion inside a building due to lack of maintenance on Mar 5, and another explosion on Tuesday.

The cause of the deadly explosion that killed 17 people so far and counting in Old Dhaka has yet to be ascertained.

Similar explosions have occurred in the last two years, notably, the blast inside a four-storied Moghbazar building, which resulted in the collapse and abandonment of the building.

Former director general or DG of Fire Service and Civil Defense Brig Gen Md Sajjad Hossain said the situation is so severe that one might say Dhaka is “on the verge of imploding” due to the unplanned nature of utility lines underground.

“If a massive earthquake hits Dhaka now, at least half the casualties will be burn victims since there’s no mapping of sewerage, gas and electricity lines underground, and nobody knows whether the lines overlap one another,” he said.