    Cold snap may linger and spread throughout Bangladesh, Met Office warns

    A mild cold wave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Naogaon, Dinajpur and Moulvibazar

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 Jan 2024, 12:48 PM
    Updated : 20 Jan 2024, 12:48 PM

    A cold snap sweeping over the north and northeast of Bangladesh is likely to spread to other areas, according to a weather forecast.

    The cold wave may continue for two days, meteorologist Hafizur Rahman told http://bdnews24.com on Saturday.

    The feel of cold will also increase, he said.

    In the forecast, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said the mild cold wave was sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Naogaon, Dinajpur and Moulvibazar.

    Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country during midnight to morning and it may continue until noon

    Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country.

    The lowest temperature of the country in the 24 hours to Saturday morning was 9.5 degrees Celsius in Sreemangal.

    The mercury dipped to 9.8 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur and 10 degrees Celsius in Naogaon’s Badalgachhi.

    The highest temperature was 27.5 degrees Celsius in Cox’s Bazar and Feni.

    In Dhaka, the lowest temperature was 13.8 degrees Celsius and the highest 25.2 degrees Celsius.

