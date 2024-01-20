Cold snap may linger and spread throughout Bangladesh, Met Office warns

A cold snap sweeping over the north and northeast of Bangladesh is likely to spread to other areas, according to a weather forecast.

The cold wave may continue for two days, meteorologist Hafizur Rahman told http://bdnews24.com on Saturday.

The feel of cold will also increase, he said.

In the forecast, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said the mild cold wave was sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Naogaon, Dinajpur and Moulvibazar.