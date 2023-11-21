Election talks with India have already taken place, says Foreign Minister Momen

The foreign secretary’s upcoming meeting with India will focus on bilateral issues rather than political matters with election talks already held, according to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina already spoke with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, he said at the foreign ministry on Monday.
Asked what they talked about, he said: “India wants peace and stability in this region and we want the same. They want Bangladesh to uphold the democratic process.”
“India is the largest democracy in the world. So they’re always in favour of democracy,” he said.
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen is supposed to travel to India for a bilateral foreign office consultation later this week. Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra will lead the Indian team in the secretary-level meeting.
Analysts think the topic of election may come up in the bilateral political discussion as Bangladesh prepares to hold the election in January.
Momen said foreign office consultations with the neighbours include different matters routinely.
On whether politics will be in the discussions, he said: “I don’t think so. Politics is rarely discussed in these talks.”