    বাংলা

    Election talks with India have already taken place, says Foreign Minister Momen

    He says India wants Bangladesh to uphold the democratic process

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 Nov 2023, 08:29 PM
    Updated : 20 Nov 2023, 08:29 PM

    The foreign secretary’s upcoming meeting with India will focus on bilateral issues rather than political matters with election talks already held, according to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina already spoke with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, he said at the foreign ministry on Monday.

    Asked what they talked about, he said: “India wants peace and stability in this region and we want the same. They want Bangladesh to uphold the democratic process.”

    “India is the largest democracy in the world. So they’re always in favour of democracy,” he said.

    Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen is supposed to travel to India for a bilateral foreign office consultation later this week. Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra will lead the Indian team in the secretary-level meeting.

    Analysts think the topic of election may come up in the bilateral political discussion as Bangladesh prepares to hold the election in January.

    Momen said foreign office consultations with the neighbours include different matters routinely.

    On whether politics will be in the discussions, he said: “I don’t think so. Politics is rarely discussed in these talks.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Momen says US wants consular access to citizen who fraudulently identified himself as Biden’s advisor
    US seeks consular access to Arefy: Momen
    Momen said Bangladesh agreed to the proposition and is going to take steps to make it happen
    BNP and Jamaat have not changed: FM Momen to diplomats
    BNP, Jamaat have not changed: Momen to diplomats
    The opposition parties have a long history of violence and have not learnt from their past, AK Abdul Momen said
    Dhaka, Washington discuss govt's efforts to ensure free, fair and peaceful election
    Dhaka, Washington discuss free, fair polls
    Bangladeshi Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen spoke on the upcoming election with US Deputy Assistant Secretary Afreen Akhter
    Momen 'without a clue' if US plans fresh sanctions on Bangladesh before election
    No idea about fresh US sanction plans: Momen
    He says US sanctions never helped establish proper democracy in any country

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps