Election talks with India have already taken place, says Foreign Minister Momen

The foreign secretary’s upcoming meeting with India will focus on bilateral issues rather than political matters with election talks already held, according to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina already spoke with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, he said at the foreign ministry on Monday.

Asked what they talked about, he said: “India wants peace and stability in this region and we want the same. They want Bangladesh to uphold the democratic process.”

“India is the largest democracy in the world. So they’re always in favour of democracy,” he said.