Chattogram grapples once again with floods, deadly landslide as rain delays HSC tests

Rain has continued in Chattogram after heavy downpours overnight, inundating parts of the port city, causing a deadly landslide and delaying Higher Secondary Certificate exams.

The rain eased on Sunday afternoon - but did not stop.

Such showers may continue for several days due to the active monsoon currents, said meteorologist Mahmudul Alam.

Since the start of August, Chattogram has experienced persistent downpours and flash floods in the hills, causing flooding in the division.

The latest phase of rainfall began on Wednesday.

The Patenga Meteorological Office recorded 118.6 millimetres of rainfall in the 24 hours to Sunday noon.

The residents of Chandgaon, Baklia, Halishahar, Chawkbazar, Kapasgola, Muradpur, Agrabad CDA Residential Area and many other areas woke up in the morning to find the streets inundated.

Chattogram’s road links with Rangamati and Khagrachhari were hampered because of the flooding.

The fire service launched a search operation for a boy who fell into a wide drain.

DEADLY LANDSLIDE

A man and his infant daughter died in a landslide triggered by heavy rains at IW Colony near the Sholosohor Rail Station. The victims were identified as Md Sohel, 35, and his seven-month-old daughter, Bibi Jannat.

A 50-foot hill stands next to IW Colony, with retaining walls constructed near its base.

People from the lower-income brackets live at the foot of the hill in houses with thatched roofs, according to Abdullah Harun Pasha, deputy assistant director of the Chattogram Divisional Fire Service.