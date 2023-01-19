Fire burns down shoe factory in Kamrangirchar

Consumers must first create a profile with their active mobile number and national identity card details before registering their complaint
A fire has swept through a shoe factory in Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar.
The factory, situated in the Kamrangirchar's Lohar Bridge area, caught fire around 11:45 am on Thursday, according to the fire service.
As many as four firefighting units tamed the flames around 12:12 pm, said Rashed Bin Khaled, a Fire Service Control Room officer.
However, no casualties were reported in the incident.
The authorities could not determine the cause of the fire immediately.