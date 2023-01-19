    বাংলা

    Fire burns down shoe factory in Kamrangirchar

    Authorities are yet to determine the cause behind the fire, but no casualties were reported

    Published : 19 Jan 2023, 08:31 AM
    Updated : 19 Jan 2023, 08:31 AM

    A fire has swept through a shoe factory in Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar.

    The factory, situated in the Kamrangirchar's Lohar Bridge area, caught fire around 11:45 am on Thursday, according to the fire service.

    As many as four firefighting units tamed the flames around 12:12 pm, said Rashed Bin Khaled, a Fire Service Control Room officer.

    However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

    The authorities could not determine the cause of the fire immediately.

