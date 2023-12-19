A mother and child were killed in an arson attack. In death, their bodies still cling to each other

Three trolleys hold three body bags outside the Emergency Department at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. They contain the bodies of four victims of an arson attack on a train. The remains of a mother and child, still holding each other in death, are inside one of the bags.

Arsonists set fire to the Mohanganj Express train from Netrokona as it arrived in Dhaka early on Tuesday morning. Three of the train’s carriages burnt. The fire service recovered the four bodies from one of the compartments after they put out the blaze.

The police later sent the bodies to the morgue at DMCH. Two of them have been identified as Nadira Akhtar Poppy, 35, and her 3-year-old son Yasin. The two other male victims were not identified as of 11 am.

Nadira’s husband Mizanur Rahman has a business in Dhaka’s Kawran Bazar. Nadira was taking the train to Dhaka with their two children and her younger brother, according to Mizanur’s brother Delowar Hossain Titu, who spoke to the media at the hospital. Nadira’s brother is also a minor, he said.