    A mother and child were killed in an arson attack. In death, their bodies still cling to each other

    Four people were killed when three carriages of a train were set ablaze on Tuesday

    Published : 19 Dec 2023, 08:41 AM
    Updated : 19 Dec 2023, 08:41 AM

    Three trolleys hold three body bags outside the Emergency Department at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. They contain the bodies of four victims of an arson attack on a train. The remains of a mother and child, still holding each other in death, are inside one of the bags.

    Arsonists set fire to the Mohanganj Express train from Netrokona as it arrived in Dhaka early on Tuesday morning. Three of the train’s carriages burnt. The fire service recovered the four bodies from one of the compartments after they put out the blaze.

    The police later sent the bodies to the morgue at DMCH. Two of them have been identified as Nadira Akhtar Poppy, 35, and her 3-year-old son Yasin. The two other male victims were not identified as of 11 am.

    Nadira’s husband Mizanur Rahman has a business in Dhaka’s Kawran Bazar. Nadira was taking the train to Dhaka with their two children and her younger brother, according to Mizanur’s brother Delowar Hossain Titu, who spoke to the media at the hospital. Nadira’s brother is also a minor, he said.

    Nadira’s eldest son and his uncle managed to escape the train when it was set ablaze, but she and her younger son were trapped inside.

    Yasin’s body was found clinging to his mother, Titu said.

    The child may have been clinging to his mother out of fear and the mother might have been holding on to him to try and save him, said Commissioner Habibur Rahman of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

    Several people were also injured while trying to flee the train. One of them, 53-year-old Nurul Haque aka Abdul Kader, received a blow to the head and has been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. He hailed from Netrokona’s Kendua and works as an administrative officer in the transport branch of the Ha-meem Group of Industries.

