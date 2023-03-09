Café Queen owners among three arrested over deadly explosion

“If anyone else is found involved in the incident, they will also be brought to justice,” he said.



An explosion ripped through the building on North South Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters retrieved 20 bodies in the first two days of the rescue mission in the building, which was declared risky in the wake of the explosion. The operation continued into a third day as at least one more victim, Mehedi Hasan Swapan, remained missing. Emergency workers recovered his body from the rubble afterwards, bringing the death toll from the disaster to 21.

Currently, 27 other victims of the explosion are hospitalised with injuries.

The owner of the seven-story building was Rezaur Rahman, who had opened the Café Queen restaurant on the third floor. Though the restaurant has been closed for several years, locals still refer to the building by the name of the restaurant.





Rezaur died long ago. The ownership of the building passed onto his sons after his death. One of them, Moshiur Rahman, lives overseas.