Justice Khurshid Alam Sarkar dismissed from High Court Division

High Court Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar has been removed from his position for “failing to properly discharge his duties”, according to an official gazette issued by the law ministry.

On Wednesday, the ministry said President Md Shahabuddin ordered his removal in line with Article 96(6) of the reinstated Constitution, following an investigation by the Supreme Judicial Council.

The Judicial Council’s findings concluded that Justice Khurshid was unable to carry out his judicial responsibilities “in an appropriate manner”.

Following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina through the July Uprising, several judges appointed during her tenure faced demands for removal.

On Oct 16, 2024, Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed sent 12 such judges on leave -- Justice Khurshid was one of them. He had been appointed as an additional judge of the High Court in 2011, later made permanent two years later.

Earlier this year, on Mar 20, Khizir Hayat was removed from judicial duties of the High Court Division, followed by Khondaker Deliruzzaman on May 21.

The Supreme Court had announced on Jan 6 that the Supreme Judicial Council was investigating allegations against several High Court judges under the president’s directive.

The previous month, on Dec 15, the council had already submitted an investigation report to the President, though no names were made public.

Of the 12 judges sent on leave, Ataur Rahman Khan retired in November, Ashish Ranjan Das on Jan 31, while Aminul Islam and SM Masud Hossain Dolon left the bench on Feb 1 after not being made permanent. Shahed Nuruddin resigned from abroad.