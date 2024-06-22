Flooding submerges 1,320 hectares of farmland submerged in Kurigram

If the water does not recede quickly, these crops will likely perish

The water levels of Kurigram’s rivers have started to fall as rain has eased in the district. But, even as flooding improves, crops on 1,320 hectares of land are still submerged in water. If the water does not retreat soon, these crops are likely to perish.

Rafsan Jani, sub-divisional engineer of the Kurigram Water Development Board, said that the river water is receding rapidly as there has been little rain since Friday.

At 3pm on Saturday, the water level of the Teesta River had decreased and it was flowing only 3 cm above the danger line at Kaunia Point.

The WDB engineer said that the water levels of the Dharla, Dudhkumar, Brahmaputra and other rivers are dropping below the danger level quite quickly.

Meanwhile, the water in the low-lying and Char areas of the district is retreating but has not gone completely. Marooned people are using boats and rafts for travel. In the Chars, various types of crops, including jute, Aush paddy, China, Kaun, Aman seeds, nuts, and vegetables have been submerged in water for a week. Farmers think these crops will likely be ruined.

Rafiqul Islam, a farmer of Phander Char in Nageshwari Upazila, said that rainwater had submerged his jute and vegetables along with his Aman seed beds. If the crops die, particularly the Aman seed bed, he will be ruined.

Dulu Mia of the same area said that the water has inundated his house for five days as it is in a low-lying area. He has somehow endured the days and nights with his family. But all the vegetable plants near his home have been wiped out.

Small and marginal farmers are facing particular danger as the low-lying areas of the Sadar, Yadurchar, Dantabhanga, Shoulmari and Charshoulmari unions of Roumari Upazila were devastated by flooding. There is also a severe shortage of cattle feed.

The Barama, Baramara, Bahura, Boalmari, New Shoulmari, Charboyapara, Danguapara, Gushagram, Italukanda, Kaunyarchar, Chhatakarbari, Dhanahanala, Shantarchar, Bhumarachar, Bhudarchar, Bhumarchar, Bhumarchar, Bhumarachar, Bhumarachar, Bhumarachar, Bhumarchar, Bhumarchar, Bhumarachar, Algarchar and Polarchar areas oin these unions were flooded and nearly 10 hectares of ripe paddy fields were submerged.

Aminul Islam, a farmer from Barbanda village in Roumari Upazila, said:

"Our ripe paddy fields have been drowned by the rain. Nobody wants to harvest the paddy. They are refusing to work, even when offered Tk 1,000-1,200. How can we poor farmers earn so much money? The money from this harvest is what we live on for the rest of the year.”

Abdullah Al Mamun, deputy director of the Kurigram Department of Agriculture Extension, said that crops on 1,320 hectares of land in the district have been submerged in water due to the current flood. The damage will be assessed after the water retreats.

Rakibul Hasan, executive engineer of the WDB in the district, said that the water in all the rivers is falling. The flood situation will improve after the water recedes in a day or two. River erosion has also started in an area covering about two square kilometres at five to six points in the district.

Kurigram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Saidul Arif said that 144 metric tonnes of GR rice and about Tk 1.04 million in cash have been allocated as relief for flood-affected people. Their distribution has begun, he said.