Teknaf Municipality mayor says border authorities are on high alert to prevent any incursions from Myanmar

Rohingya boats in Naf river amid Myanmar fighting raise concerns over possible exodus

Rohingya people waiting in boats in the Naf river amid intense fighting in Myanmar’s Rakhine have triggered fresh concerns in Bangladesh over another possible exodus.

Local representatives fear they may seek entry into Bangladesh.

Residents of Teknaf Upazila in Cox's Bazar heard the sound of gunfire again from Tuesday evening until 11am on Wednesday after a two-day hiatus.

Sound of relentless shelling, rocket and gunfire from Rakhine's Kawar Beel and Perangpuru rocked Teknaf, causing sleepless nights among the residents who also reported signtings of fighter jets.

Mohammad Sharif, a member of Sabrang Union Council, said: “The explosions heard since Tuesday afternoon were louder than the previous nights.”

“The people of the border area were sleepless the whole night,” he added.

Locals say boats carrying Rohingya via Khayenkhali canal were seen on the eastern Naf River near Maungdaw since Tuesday.

They believe these Rohingya have fled fighting in Maungdaw town.

Sabrang Union Parishad Chairman Noor Hussain said, "Explosions resumed after two calm days. Rohingya are crossing Naf, raising infiltration fears. Locals have been urged to stay vigilant."

Teknaf Municipality’s Mayor Mojibur Rahman said, “Border authorities are on high alert to prevent any incursions from Myanmar into Bangladesh.”

Teknaf Upazila Executive Officer Md Adnan Chowdhury said the authorities strengthened patrols along the border amid a rise in explosions in Myanmar.

No comments from the Border Guard Bangladesh or Coast Guard were available.