Autorickshaw torched in Narayanganj, hand grenades explodes in Manikganj

A CNG-powered autorickshaw has been set on fire on the Dhaka-Narayanganj link road, while a hand grenade has exploded in the Manikganj bus stand area.

The arson took place outside the Youth Development office in Narayanganj's Jalkuri area around 9:30pm on Wednesday, said Fatullah Police chief Anwar Hossain.

Earlier, a hand grenades exploded in the Manikganj bus stand area around 8:30pm, according to district police.

Referring to the primary investigation in Jalkuri, Officer Anwar said: “Two youths hired a CNG-powered autorickshaw from Chashara, claiming they were heading to the Signboard area.

“After reaching Jalkuri, the passengers asked the driver to stop, saying someone would get on with them.

“On the pretext of talking on the phone, they got off the autorickshaw, set it on fire, and fled from the scene.

“After some time, the autorickshaw driver looked back and saw the vehicle set on fire and the passengers gone.

“He later extinguished the fire with help from locals, but by then the canopy and back seat of the autorickshaw had been burnt.”

Police believe the suspects are involved in Awami League politics.

Officer Anwar said since the incident site falls under the Siddhirganj police station area, they will take further action in this regard.

Meanwhile, leaders and activists of Narayanganj BNP and allied organisations marched against the Awami League from evening to 10pm.

National Citizen Party (NCP) leaders and activists also held a torch procession after 9pm against the Awami League.

Citing locals, police said a pickup truck travelling at a high speed from the direction of Manikganj town threw a hand grenade as soon as it reached the bus stand area and quickly fled the scene, travelling towards the Dhaka-Aricha highway.

Manikganj Sadar Police chief Kamal Hossain said, “Upon receiving the information, police immediately went to the scene and brought the situation under control.

“Security arrangements have been strengthened further. Efforts are under way to identify and arrest those involved in the explosion.”

He said no one was injured in the incident.

The Awami League, whose activities remain officially banned, has announced a protest programme from Nov 10 to Nov 13 as Sheikh Hasina's trial at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) for crimes against humanity during the July Uprising approaches.