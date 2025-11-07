Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 08, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

7 ‘drug traders’ charged over murder of DU Chhatra Dal leader Shammo

Police recommend dropping four names after finding “no evidence” against them

7 ‘drug traders’ charged over Shammo murder

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 07 Nov 2025, 11:22 PM

Updated : 07 Nov 2025, 11:22 PM

Related Stories
Power of Attorney rule change: Who gains, who still waits?
Power of Attorney rule change: Who gains, who still waits?
Don’t repeat past election mistakes: Lord Carlile
Don’t repeat past election mistakes: Lord Carlile
Ex-FM Momen urges UN to act on Bangladesh ‘rights crisis’
Ex-FM Momen urges UN to act on Bangladesh ‘rights crisis’
AL letter to UN will yield no results: foreign advisor
AL letter to UN will yield no results: foreign advisor
Read More
Policeman who touched Rizvi's feet withdrawn
Policeman who touched Rizvi's feet withdrawn
Trump expects Gaza stabilisation force ‘very soon’
Trump expects Gaza stabilisation force ‘very soon’
France urges nationals to leave Mali
France urges nationals to leave Mali
Denmark to ban social media for children under 15
Denmark to ban social media for children under 15
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Read More