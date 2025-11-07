7 ‘drug traders’ charged over murder of DU Chhatra Dal leader Shammo

Detective police have pressed charges against seven suspects, all identified as “drug dealers”, in the murder case of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leader SM Shahriar Alam Shammo.

Nearly five months after the murder, Inspector Md Akhtar Morshed of the Detective Branch (DB) submitted the chargesheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates’ Court in Dhaka on Thursday evening.

Confirming the submission on Friday, officer Morshed said seven suspects have been charged, while four others were recommended for discharge due to “lack of evidence”.

Those named in the chargesheet are Mehedi Hasan, Md Rabbi alias Kobutor Rabbi, Md Ripon alias Akash, Nahid Hasan Papel, Md Hridoy Islam, Md Harunur Rashid Sohag alias Lombu Sohag, and Md Robin.

According to the DB officer, all seven are drug traders who have already been arrested.

The investigation report said Shammo was stabbed to death inside Suhrawardy Udyan “after forbidding the accused from selling cannabis in the area”.

The killing took place around 11:30pm on May 13 when Shammo was riding his motorcycle through the park.

Around midnight, his friends took him to the emergency unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Shammo was a student at the Institute of Education and Research at Dhaka University from the 2018–19 academic session and a resident of AF Rahman Hall.

He served as the literary and publication secretary of the hall unit of Chhatra Dal. His home district is Belkuchi in Sirajganj.

On the morning of May 14, Shammo’s elder brother Shariful Islam filed a case at Shahbagh Police Station against 10 to 12 unidentified people.

Police initially identified and later arrested three suspects -- Tamim, Palash, and Samrat -- from different areas of Dhaka, including Rajabazar.

On May 17, a Dhaka court placed the three on a six-day remand, followed by another five-day remand on May 24.