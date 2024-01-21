Commuters jostle each other to ride packed metro trains for faster Uttara-Motijheel trip

Around 2:20pm at Dhaka Metro Rail's Secretariat Station, amidst a bustling crowd, sisters Sadia and Nadia Parvin struggled to board the next train, having failed to get on the previous one due to overcrowding.

Nadia, the younger of the two, expressed doubts about boarding the incoming train, filled with passengers. "I don't think we can get on this one either with all the extra passengers," she said.

But Sadia insisted, "No, stay at the front; even if we have to push through, we must get on."

Their efforts paid off and they competed with fellow passengers and managed to hop on the train. Despite the crowded interior, they managed to secure a spot on the train. Finding a small space to stand, their faces lit up with smiles.

As some passengers were left waiting for the next train, a new group began to gather, forming a line at the entrance.

This is a glimpse of Dhaka's inaugural MRT-6 metro rail service from Uttara to Motijheel on a Saturday afternoon, marking the first full day of passenger operations.

The subsequent hours saw an influx of passengers, all eager to utilise the metro for quicker travel. Before the expansion of service hours, the journey from Uttara to Motijheel was limited to the morning hours, from 7:30am to 12:00pm.