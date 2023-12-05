Cyclone Michaung brings cloudy weather to Bangladesh as winter looms

Cyclone Michaung has led to drizzling in different parts of Bangladesh with cloudy weather obscuring the sun across the country.

The weather will likely remain the same for the next two days, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The cyclone hit the coast of India's Andhra Pradesh state around 11 am local time and made landfall, causing heavy downpours in Tamil Nadu. At least nine people, including a child, were killed amid the flooding and other effects of the storm, according to reports.