Cyclone Michaung brings cloudy weather to Bangladesh as winter looms

Cyclone Michaung has led to drizzling in different parts of Bangladesh with cloudy weather obscuring the sun across the country.
The weather will likely remain the same for the next two days, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
The cyclone hit the coast of India's Andhra Pradesh state around 11 am local time and made landfall, causing heavy downpours in Tamil Nadu. At least nine people, including a child, were killed amid the flooding and other effects of the storm, according to reports.
The Met Office forecast no such impact in Bangladesh, but said the cyclone's aftermath will usher in the winter weather.
“The sky is cloudy because of Michaung. It drizzled in Dhaka and some other parts of the country which will continue tomorrow and the day after tomorrow,” said meteorologist Bazlur Rashid.
After the drizzling ends, the mercury will drop and winter weather will start, he said.