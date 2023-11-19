Brother-in-law of Bangladesh rights activist indicted over attack on ex-US envoy’s car

A Dhaka court has indicted the brother-in-law of Badiul Alam Majumdar in a case over an attack on former US ambassador Marcia Bernicat outside the home of the secretary of Sushahoner Jonyo Nagorik or SHUJAN before the 11th parliamentary polls.

Judge Nurul Huda Chowdhury of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court framed the charges against Mohammad Ishtiaque Mahmud after dismissing a defence plea seeking more time on Sunday.

The recording of witnesses’ depositions will begin on Dec 6.