Brother-in-law of Bangladesh rights activist indicted over attack on ex-US envoy’s car

A Dhaka court has indicted the brother-in-law of Badiul Alam Majumdar in a case over an attack on former US ambassador Marcia Bernicat outside the home of the secretary of Sushahoner Jonyo Nagorik or SHUJAN before the 11th parliamentary polls.
Judge Nurul Huda Chowdhury of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court framed the charges against Mohammad Ishtiaque Mahmud after dismissing a defence plea seeking more time on Sunday.
The recording of witnesses’ depositions will begin on Dec 6.
As many as nine people were accused in the case filed five years ago. Eight of them had been indicted earlier. Six witnesses had also testified in the case.
The court ordered a reinvestigation after Ishtiaque’s name came up in the statements of the witnesses.
Ishtiaque secured bail after his arrest on Oct 4 after the Detective Branch of police pressed formal charges against him.
AH Imrul Kayes, the lawyer for Ishtiaque, said his client pleaded not guilty to the charges on Sunday.
The others accused in the case are Naimul Hasan Russell, Firoz Mahmud, Mir Amzad Hossain, Md Saju Islam, Rajibul Islam Raju, Shahidul Alam Khan Kajal, Oli Ahmed alias Jonny and Siam, who was identified with a single name.
Russell is the president of the Mohammadpur unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the ruling Awami League’s student front. The others are also activists of the party or its student affiliate.
Bernicat came under attack after leaving the home of Badiul in Mohammadpur on Aug 4, 2018.
Gono Forum President Dr Kamal Hossain and M Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, a former adviser to the caretaker government, were among others at Badiul’s home to attend a private dinner at the time.
Majumdar alleged in the case over the incident that the assailants had also attacked his home, tried to break in and smashed window glasses by throwing brickbats.