Man dies in a shootout between Rohingya factions at border zero-line

A man has been killed and another injured by gunfire at a Rohingya camp near the Tambru zero-line near the border in Bandarban’s Naikhongchhari.

“Locals have sent in reports of intermittent gunfire this morning near the Tambru border’s zero-line. It is ongoing," Romen Sharma, upazila executive officer, said on Wednesday.

“As the incident occurred at the zero-line, no agencies, including the BGB, have the authority to intervene under international norms," he said. “Still, the BGB is on alert and the administration is constantly monitoring the situation at the border.”

Two people with bullet wounds were brought to the MSF Hospital next to the Kutupalong camp in the afternoon, said Sheikh Mohammad Ali, chief of Ukhiya Police Station.

“Doctors there declared one of them dead. The other was in critical condition and was sent to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital.”

The dead man was identified as Hamid Ullah, 27, while the injured was identified as Mohid Ullah, 25.