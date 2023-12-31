Clash, vandalism, arson in Dhaka’s Banasree after house aide's body found in the street

Agitated locals have vandalised a residence and torched vehicles in Dhaka's Banasree over allegations that a household aide was murdered.
The violence began at House No. 32 on Road No. 4 in the D-Block around 10:30 am on Sunday. Rampura Police Station chief Moshiur Rahman and two others were injured in a clash while attempting to bring the situation under control.
"A household aide died there," said Hayatul Islam Khan, deputy commissioner of Motijheel Division police. "We have yet to confirm how she died. The body was found lying outside the house and agitated locals vandalised it."
Locals say that they found the bloody body in front of the house gate early in the morning. They later learnt the victim worked as a household aide at the house. She was later identified as Asma Begum, a woman of about 33.
A rumour spread that she had been murdered, stirring unrest. Household aides from nearby homes and local labourers began to gather in front of the house and protest.
Rima, a local garment worker, told bdnews24.com that the victim worked on the fourth floor of the building. She said she saw the body as she was going to work in the morning.
Police said that locals blocked them when they attempted to retrieve the body and sent it to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. At one point, the agitated crowd began throwing brickbats. They vandalised the ground floor of the building and set fire to two cars parked inside.
The house is owned by former tax commissioner Delowar Hossain, according to OC Moshiur. His son, Supreme Court Advocate Mehedi Hassan, called police around 8 am, claiming the household aide 'fell from the building'.
Asma lived at the home of Delowar's daughter Kanij Fatema in Mirpur. Fatema and Asma had come to the Banasree house three days ago.
A team of police went to the location at 8 am after hearing word of the incident. Some locals had already gathered at the scene and claimed the victim 'was murdered'.
"I went to the scene myself when the incident was reported," OC Moshiur said. "I was speaking to them with my helmet in my hand when someone began throwing brickbats, injuring me and two others."