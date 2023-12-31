Clash, vandalism, arson in Dhaka’s Banasree after house aide's body found in the street

Agitated locals have vandalised a residence and torched vehicles in Dhaka's Banasree over allegations that a household aide was murdered.

The violence began at House No. 32 on Road No. 4 in the D-Block around 10:30 am on Sunday. Rampura Police Station chief Moshiur Rahman and two others were injured in a clash while attempting to bring the situation under control.

"A household aide died there," said Hayatul Islam Khan, deputy commissioner of Motijheel Division police. "We have yet to confirm how she died. The body was found lying outside the house and agitated locals vandalised it."

Locals say that they found the bloody body in front of the house gate early in the morning. They later learnt the victim worked as a household aide at the house. She was later identified as Asma Begum, a woman of about 33.