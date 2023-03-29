    বাংলা

    ASK sees violation of law in detention of Naogaon woman who died in RAB custody

    The legal rights group demands the formation of a commission to identify those responsible for her death

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 29 March 2023, 02:18 PM
    Legal rights group Ain O Salish Kendra has alleged violation of the law in the detention of Sultana Jasmine, the woman who died in the custody of the Rapid Action Battalion in Naogaon.

    It demanded the formation of a commission to identify those responsible for her death, questioning the fraud allegation cited by the RAB to detain Jasmine, an employee of a local union land office.

    “It is clear from allegations made by the family, doctors’ statements and media reports that the constitution, law and proper legal procedure were violated during her detention and quizzing,” ASK Executive Director Md Nur Khan said at a press conference on Wednesday.

    The RAB said it picked up Jasmine, 45, an office assistant at the land office in Chandipur union under the Sadar Upazila, for quizzing around 10am on Mar 22 over allegations of fraud and abnormal transactions in her bank account.

    RAB-5 Commander Nazmus Sakib said they picked Jasmine up after finding evidence of corruption in her bank statement. “But she fell ill immediately after her detention.”

    He claimed Jasmine fell ill before she was taken to a camp.

    Jasmine’s family alleged she was tortured in custody. Her uncle Nazmul Haque Montu questioned the whereabouts of Jasmine after she was picked up.

    “My niece was detained around 10am. She was admitted to Naogaon Sadar Hospital around 2pm. We don’t know where she was during these four hours – whether in a RAB camp or in a police station.”

    A doctor at the Naogaon hospital said Jasmine developed symptoms of a heart disease while the RAB said she died of a stroke.

    Citing a CT scan report, the Rajshahi hospital’s Director FM Shamim Ahmmed said Jasmine suffered brain haemorrhage and had a small red bruise in the head.

    The High Court sought the post-mortem report on Jasmine and the names of the officers involved in her quizzing.

    Joint Secretary Enamul Haque, who works in the Rajshahi divisional commissioner’s office, submitted the complaint against Jasmine. He was present at the scene of her detention.

    Enamul complained that his Facebook ID was hacked and used for forgery. A woman was using his Facebook ID to cheat people, he alleged.

    “Does the RAB have the authority to pick up someone from the street?” asked Nur.

    He demanded the security of Jasmine’s family, asking why the RAB took Jasmine’s son Shahed Hossain Saikat to a camp from the hospital where Jasmine died.

    In a statement, ASK said the death of Jasmine could have been prevented had the government and the law-enforcing agencies taken legal steps after the previous incidents of death in custody.

    “The absence of justice in case of death in custody must be removed.”

