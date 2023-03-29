ASK sees violation of law in detention of Naogaon woman who died in RAB custody

Legal rights group Ain O Salish Kendra has alleged violation of the law in the detention of Sultana Jasmine, the woman who died in the custody of the Rapid Action Battalion in Naogaon.

It demanded the formation of a commission to identify those responsible for her death, questioning the fraud allegation cited by the RAB to detain Jasmine, an employee of a local union land office.

“It is clear from allegations made by the family, doctors’ statements and media reports that the constitution, law and proper legal procedure were violated during her detention and quizzing,” ASK Executive Director Md Nur Khan said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The RAB said it picked up Jasmine, 45, an office assistant at the land office in Chandipur union under the Sadar Upazila, for quizzing around 10am on Mar 22 over allegations of fraud and abnormal transactions in her bank account.

RAB-5 Commander Nazmus Sakib said they picked Jasmine up after finding evidence of corruption in her bank statement. “But she fell ill immediately after her detention.”

He claimed Jasmine fell ill before she was taken to a camp.

Jasmine’s family alleged she was tortured in custody. Her uncle Nazmul Haque Montu questioned the whereabouts of Jasmine after she was picked up.