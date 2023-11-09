Garment workers in Gazipur resume protests for wage hike

Workers from garment factories in Gazipur have once again launched protests against the minimum wage set by the wage board, triggering clashes with the police on the Dhaka-Tangail highway.

On Thursday, the disgruntled workers began demonstrating in the Naozor and Chandana areas of Gazipur city, blocking the highway with wood and tree stumps. Subsequently, the police deployed tear gas to disperse the protesters and restore order.

The workers have long been demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 23,000. Despite the government's announcement of a 56 percent wage increase to Tk 12,500 on Tuesday, the workers from various factories in Gazipur continued their protests the next day, rejecting the proposed wage.

Wednesday's protests resulted in clashes with the police, leading to injuries and the death of a female worker. Another worker is currently receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.