    বাংলা

    Garment workers in Gazipur resume protests for wage hike

    The disgruntled workers have rejected the minimum wage announced by the government

    Gazipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 Nov 2023, 07:50 AM
    Updated : 9 Nov 2023, 07:50 AM

    Workers from garment factories in Gazipur have once again launched protests against the minimum wage set by the wage board, triggering clashes with the police on the Dhaka-Tangail highway.

    On Thursday, the disgruntled workers began demonstrating in the Naozor and Chandana areas of Gazipur city, blocking the highway with wood and tree stumps. Subsequently, the police deployed tear gas to disperse the protesters and restore order.

    The workers have long been demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 23,000. Despite the government's announcement of a 56 percent wage increase to Tk 12,500 on Tuesday, the workers from various factories in Gazipur continued their protests the next day, rejecting the proposed wage.

    Wednesday's protests resulted in clashes with the police, leading to injuries and the death of a female worker. Another worker is currently receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.

    Following the clashes, some factories declared a holiday, yet protests persisted in various industrial areas of Gazipur throughout Wednesday, resulting in five police officers suffering injuries while attempting to control the situation.

    Workers resumed their strike on Thursday morning, blocking the road at Chandana Chowrasta-Shibbari. Police intervened, clearing the road and restoring traffic flow.

    Shortly afterward, workers occupied the Dhaka-Tangail highway in the Bhasan Thana area of Gazipur city. The situation was eventually brought under control with the assistance of the Joydebpur Fire Service personnel.

    Imran Ahmed, additional superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police, said that the protests in a factory in the Chandana area had been effectively controlled. However, workers from nearby factories vandalised the Naozor area, setting fire to wood and tyres on the road.

    "Neither the authorities nor the workers wish to escalate the situation. Efforts are being made to redirect the agitating workers away from the highway," said Superintendent Sarwar Alam of Gazipur Industrial Area Police-2.

    RELATED STORIES
    Garment worker dies in clash with police in Gazipur
    Garment worker dies in clash with police in Gazipur
    The woman was killed during a protest by garment workers boycotting the government’s minimum wage decision
    Bangladesh raises minimum wage for garment workers by 56% to Tk 12,500
    Minimum wage for garment workers hiked to Tk 12,500
    Garment worker protests had engulfed Dhaka and Gazipur for several days, with two buses torched and several vehicles vandalised on Tuesday
    Owners’ group threatens shutdown of garment factories as labour unrest spreads
    Violence will prompt factory shutdowns: BGMEA
    Garment workers launched protests in different parts of Gazipur, demanding a wage hike amid a 3-day political blockade
    Two garment workers die as unrest rages over minimum wage in Bangladesh
    2 RMG workers die in unrest over minimum wage
    Agitators set fire to a factory as violent clashes break out during protests for a minimum wage of Tk 23,000

    Opinion

    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response
    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine