Gazipur to use WhatsApp to share info on city polls

The authorities will share information about polling centres in the Gazipur city polls via the WhatsApp messaging service, according to the returning officer overseeing the polls.

WhatsApp will be used to maintain immediate contact with the polling centres, Returning Officer Faridul Islam told bdnews24.com. The returning office will share all directives and notices given by the Election Commission with the polling officers using the app.

Those presiding officers currently not using the app must download it, the authorities asked. They have to connect their mobile phone number with the one used by the returning officer's office as its WhatsApp number.

Also, the presiding officers are requested to keep their mobile phones and internet service turned on at all times time to ensure that WhatsApp communication is maintained.