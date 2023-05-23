Gazipur to use WhatsApp to share info on city polls

The authorities will share information about polling centres in the Gazipur city polls via the WhatsApp messaging service, according to the returning officer overseeing the polls.
WhatsApp will be used to maintain immediate contact with the polling centres, Returning Officer Faridul Islam told bdnews24.com. The returning office will share all directives and notices given by the Election Commission with the polling officers using the app.
Those presiding officers currently not using the app must download it, the authorities asked. They have to connect their mobile phone number with the one used by the returning officer's office as its WhatsApp number.
Also, the presiding officers are requested to keep their mobile phones and internet service turned on at all times time to ensure that WhatsApp communication is maintained.
In case mobile internet service is disrupted or slows down, communication will be done by mobile phones, the returning officer said.
As many as 480 poll centres have been set up for the Gazipur City Corporation election. Authorities have taken sufficient security measures, including the installation of CCTV cameras in the centres, he said.
Electronic voting machines will be used for voters casting their ballots in the city polls. The authorities have supplied enough EVMs and also troubleshooting officers will be available to address any technical glitches, Faridul Islam said.
The third election of the Gazipur City Corporation is due on Thursday. EVMs and other necessary poll equipment have reached Gazipur already. They will be forwarded to the polling centres on Wednesday.
The city houses 57 wards, including 19 reserved wards. The total number of voters in the city stands at 1.1 million.
As many as 480 presiding officers, 3,497 assistant presiding officers, 6,994 polling officers and 11,000 voting officers will be working in the election.