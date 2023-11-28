RAB arrests Jubo Dal leader over killing of policeman in Dhaka

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested Murad Chowdhury, a Jubo Dal leader from Chattogram, over the death of a police constable during the BNP’s anti-government rally in Dhaka on Oct 28.

He was detained from the port city’s Chandgaon area on Monday night.

Murad has been accused in the murder case of policeman Amirul Islam Parvez following clashes between party activists and law enforcers in Kakrail.