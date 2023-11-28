RAB arrests Jubo Dal leader over killing of policeman in Dhaka

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested Murad Chowdhury, a Jubo Dal leader from Chattogram, over the death of a police constable during the BNP’s anti-government rally in Dhaka on Oct 28.
He was detained from the port city’s Chandgaon area on Monday night.
Murad has been accused in the murder case of policeman Amirul Islam Parvez following clashes between party activists and law enforcers in Kakrail.
On Oct 28, the BNP and its allies called a rally in the capital’s Naya Paltan area as part of its campaign to oust the Awami League government.
Murad was allegedly among those who pelted brickbats and stones at Amirul, leading to his death.
On the same day, BNP loyalists and their allies attacked Rajarbag Police Hospital and the chief justice’s residence. Journalists were also assaulted, and several cases of vehicular arson were reported.
Later, Sub-Inspector Masuk Mia filed a case at Paltan Police Station on Oct 29 over the death of Constable Parvez.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and 164 others were accused in the murder case.
According to the case dossier, several police officers were on duty along with Parvez at the capital’s Culvert Road when “thousands” of men from the BNP and its affiliate organisations started clashing with the police.
Many police officers, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Ilias Hossain and Constable Amirul, were injured in the clashes.
When Amirul tried to take shelter in the DR Tower, BNP men threw him onto the road and hit him until he bled to death. The attackers fled the scene when the police fired tear shells to bring the situation under control.
Amirul was declared dead upon arrival by a doctor at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.