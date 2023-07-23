    বাংলা

    A teenage runaway leapt into the water in Hatirjheel to escape the police. She drowned

    The teenager ran away from home on Friday. Law enforcers believe she jumped because she was scared of them

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 July 2023, 08:13 PM
    Updated : 22 July 2023, 08:13 PM

    Fire service divers have recovered the body of a teenage girl after she leapt into Dhaka’s Hatirjheel around midnight on Saturday.

    The girl was identified as Aklima Akhtar Ria, about 16 years of age.

    The incident was reported to the fire service around 12:05 am on Sunday, said Fire Service Control Room official Nazrul Islam.

    Fire service personnel went to the scene and recovered the girl’s body.

    When the girl jumped into the water, a teenage boy nearby also leapt in to try and rescue her, the fire service official said. He could not find any trace of her and swam to shore. The fire service then searched the water, recovered the body and turned it over to police.

    The girl had passed her SSCs from the Vidyaniketan in Banani, said Hatirjheel Police Station chief Awlad Hossain.

    She had left home on Friday after an argument with her family, who live near Bhatara Police Station, he said.

    The family then informed Bhatara police of the incident, and the law enforcers began looking for her. Using information technology, they tracked the girl to the Hatirjheel Police Plaza. When police attempted to get her, she panicked and jumped into the water.

    Immediately Noman, who was selling cotton candy nearby, leapt in after her, OC Awlad said. But, as the girl sank immediately, he lost sight of her.

    “At first, we thought he was in a relationship with the girl, but later we confirmed that he sold cotton candy nearby. The brave 19-year-old man jumped into the water to try and save her.”

    “The incident occurred around 11:15-11:30 pm. The fire service later recovered the body.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Man’s body found floating in Dhaka’s Hatirjheel Lake
    Man’s floating body found in Hatirjheel Lake
    Authorities believe the victim, who appeared to be in his mid-twenties, died two days ago
    20 years later, 'The OC' still holds up
    20 years later, 'The OC' still holds up
    Even with its dramatics, the series is more grounded than many of today's shows, giving it a comfortable relatability
    RAB arrests man who was jailed for life in 2011 abduction
    RAB arrests man who was jailed for life over abduction
    The convict, Joynal Abedin Bepari, was arrested in an area under the Tongi East Police Station, the RAB-2 team says
    Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Raisat Akipova, an 8-year-old girl from Derbent, who failed to see the head of state during his working trip to the Republic of Dagestan, where he also talked with local residents, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia July 4, 2023. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Kremlin via REUTERS
    Putin and girl, 8, lobby minister for budget funds
    Finance Minister Anton Siluanov initially sounded bemused by the call and failed to respond to the girl's greeting, but quickly agreed to the extra funding

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen