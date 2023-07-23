A teenage runaway leapt into the water in Hatirjheel to escape the police. She drowned

Fire service divers have recovered the body of a teenage girl after she leapt into Dhaka’s Hatirjheel around midnight on Saturday.

The girl was identified as Aklima Akhtar Ria, about 16 years of age.

The incident was reported to the fire service around 12:05 am on Sunday, said Fire Service Control Room official Nazrul Islam.

Fire service personnel went to the scene and recovered the girl’s body.

When the girl jumped into the water, a teenage boy nearby also leapt in to try and rescue her, the fire service official said. He could not find any trace of her and swam to shore. The fire service then searched the water, recovered the body and turned it over to police.

The girl had passed her SSCs from the Vidyaniketan in Banani, said Hatirjheel Police Station chief Awlad Hossain.