Girls outperform boys in HSC pass rate, GPA 5

Female students have once again surpassed their male peers in both the pass and GPA 5.0 rates in the 2022 Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams.

Of the 567,865 girls who took the exams, 87.48 percent of them passed. By comparison, the pass rate among the 609,522 boys who appeared for the tests was 84.53 percent.

Meanwhile, 95,721 female students achieved a GPA of 5.0, which was 15,160 more than their male counterparts.