    Girls outperform boys in HSC pass rate, GPA 5

    The overall pass rate in the 2022 exams was 85.95 percent, dropping from a record 95.26 percent a year earlier

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Feb 2023, 09:19 AM
    Updated : 8 Feb 2023, 09:19 AM

    Female students have once again surpassed their male peers in both the pass and GPA 5.0 rates in the 2022 Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams.

    Of the 567,865 girls who took the exams, 87.48 percent of them passed. By comparison, the pass rate among the 609,522 boys who appeared for the tests was 84.53 percent.

    Meanwhile, 95,721 female students achieved a GPA of 5.0, which was 15,160 more than their male counterparts.

    The overall pass rate in the 2022 higher secondary exams was 85.95 percent, dropping from a record 95.26 percent a year earlier.

    Education Minister Dipu Moni outlined the highlights of the results at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka on Wednesday.

    Over 1.2 million students took part in the exams in November last year after a lengthy delay caused by a combination of the coronavirus pandemic and deadly floods in the northeast.

    Students can get their results on the websites of the education boards and at their institutions.

