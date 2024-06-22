She holds a joint press conference after meeting Modi in New Delhi

Dhaka, Delhi agree on shared vision for sustainable future, Hasina says after meeting Modi

Dhaka and New Delhi have agreed about a “shared vision for digital and green partnership to ensure a sustainable future for both the nations”, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said.

"Both countries endorsed the 'Vision Statement' to guide us toward a peaceful and prosperous future,” she said at a joint press conference with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.

“We agreed to have a shared vision for 'Digital Partnership' and 'Green Partnership for a Sustainable Future," she added.

The two leaders held a tete-e-tete and bilateral meeting, followed by signing of several instruments at the Hyderabad House, state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported.

It said the entire gamut of ties, including sharing of water from common rivers, security and trade, dominated the bilateral talks.

Hasina described India as Bangladesh's “major neighbour, trusted friend, and regional partner” in her statement, according to the report.

“Bangladesh greatly values our relations with India, which were born during our War of Liberation in 1971," she said and added that the ties are “ever-growing at a fast pace”.

"Today, our two sides had very productive meetings where we discussed politics and security, trade and connectivity, the sharing of water from common rivers, power and energy, and regional and multilateral cooperation, among other issues of mutual interest," the prime minister said.

"We agreed to collaborate with each other for the betterment of our people and countries".

As the two governments have started new journeys after their reelection in recent polls, she said, "We charted the future course of action to ensure a smart Bangladesh by following Vision 2041 and Viksit Bharat by 2047."

Hasina said they concluded MoUs, renewed several of them, and made announcements for future collaboration.

She was scheduled to visit the secretariat office of Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar before returning to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Droupadi Murmu later in the afternoon.