185 vehicles torched across Bangladesh since Oct 28 clashes

Arsonists have set fire to 185 vehicles and 15 structures nationwide in the aftermath of violent clashes surrounding the BNP's anti-government rally on Oct 28.

Dhaka city witnessed the highest number of vehicle arson incidents in metropolitan areas, while Gazipur topped the list district-wise, according to data from the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

As of Tuesday, a total of 197 arson attacks on vehicles and structures were reported across the country.