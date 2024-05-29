Temperature rising after Remal, monsoon to arrive in next five days

The BMD forecasts the mercury will rise by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours

The temperature has started climbing again after Cyclone Remal. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecasts the mercury will rise by 1-3 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours.

In its outlook for the next five days, the Met Office said the southwest monsoon may advance up to the Teknaf coast.

Sylhet recorded the highest rainfall - 146 mm - in the past 24 hours. The highest temperature recorded over that time was 37 degrees Celsius in Rangpur.

On May 22, a low-pressure area was formed in the east-central and adjoining west-central parts of the Bay of Bengal which turned slowly into a well-marked low-pressure, then a depression, a deep depression and finally a cyclonic storm on Saturday evening.

The storm was named Remal. It turned into a severe cyclonic storm early on Sunday. It crossed the Bangladesh coast and completely weakened on Tuesday.

Meteorologists said it rained heavily in Bangladesh after the storm and the weather became more humid. The mercury is also rising as the clouds are gone, leading to direct sunshine. The increase in humidity has also raised the discomfort level.

Rain and thundershowers, accompanied by temporary gusty wind, are likely to occur at a few places over the Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over the Dhaka and Chattogram divisions, said meteorologist Dr Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik.

The weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country. The day temperature may rise by 1-3 degrees Celsius and the night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

Sajal Kumar Roy, acting officer of Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre, said: “Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to occur at some places in the northern and northeastern parts of the country and adjoining areas in the next 24 to 48 hours. As a result, the water level of the main rivers in the northern region will rise slowly and the water level of the main rivers in the northeastern region may increase rapidly during the smooth period.”

The water levels of the Surma, Kushiyara, Manu and Sarigoin rivers in the north-eastern part of the country are likely to cross the danger level and cause short-term flooding in the surrounding low-lying areas in the next 24 hours, Roy added.