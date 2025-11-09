Fire engulfs multiple vehicles in Mohammadpur garage

A fire has broken out late in the night in a vehicle garage along the embankment in Mohammadpur, Dhaka, destroying several cars.

Locals reported seeing multiple vehicles ablaze around 12:45am on Sunday, shortly after hearing a series of loud explosions near the ULAB University area adjacent to the embankment.

Rubel, who lives near the garage, said the explosions were audible from a considerable distance, and immediately afterwards, flames engulfed several vehicles.

Mohammadpur Police chief Kazi Rafique said, “I heard the fire started when a microbus gas cylinder exploded, and the flames spread to nearby vehicles.”

The Fire Service dispatched two units from Mohammadpur to control the blaze. Officer on duty Md Shahjahan told bdnews24.com that it was too early to determine whether the fire was accidental or deliberate.

The blaze damaged two microbuses and a pickup truck. No casualties were reported.