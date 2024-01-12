    বাংলা

    Rain likely as cold wave sweeps over parts of Bangladesh

    The temperature dropped to 9.6 degrees Celsius in Kishoreganj's Nikli and Chuadanga as dense fog obscured the sun

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM
    Updated : 12 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM

    A cold wave has gripped four districts of Bangladesh and is likely persist for a few more days, according to the Met Office.

    Dense fog and chilling winds swept through parts of the country, including Dhaka, on Friday, obscuring the sun until the afternoon.

    In its 72-hour forecast, the Met Office expects moderate to dense fog to blanket the country from midnight to morning, potentially disrupting air, sea and road traffic.

    Although the mercury is likely to rise slightly at night, the day temperature may drop and intensify the biting cold. The Meteorological Department also forecast rain or thundershowers in the next five days.

    The country's lowest temperature was recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius in Kishoreganj's Nikli and Chuadanga on Friday. The mercury also dropped to 9.8 degrees Celsius in Pabna's Ishwardi and 10 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur.

    The Met Office considers temperatures below 6 degrees Celsius in large parts of the country to be a severe cold wave. Temperatures between 6-8 degrees Celsius are classified as a moderate cold wave, while temperatures between 8-10 degrees Celsius are considered a mild cold wave.

    However, meteorologist Omar Faruque expects the cold spell to gradually abate over the next two days.

    "However, foggy daytime conditions may persist for another two to three days."

    RELATED STORIES
    Fog, cold, and light drizzle forecast for election day
    Fog, light rain may continue into election day
    Bangladesh recorded a nationwide low of 9.7 degrees Celsius in Tetulia over the past 24 hours
    ‘I need to budget carefully for food, how can I afford winter clothes?’
    ‘I can barely buy food, how can I afford to stay warm?’
    Temperatures are as low as 7-8 degrees Celsius, the Met Office says, but the heavy fog can make it feel as low as 2-3 degrees Celsius
    A chill at the polls: What will the weather be like on voting day?
    What will the weather be like on voting day?
    The Met Office forecasts chilly weather with dense fog on Jan 7
    Mild cold wave may bring rain to northern Bangladesh, night temperatures likely to rise
    Met Office forecasts rain amid cold wave in north
    The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius in Tetulia

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India