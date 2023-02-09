    বাংলা

    Fire service boss sees ‘risks of disaster’ if a huge earthquake strikes Dhaka

    He says the emergency responders are well trained and have modern equipment for rescue operations, but reaching places like Old Dhaka will be challenging 

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Feb 2023, 06:52 PM
    Updated : 8 Feb 2023, 06:52 PM

    Unplanned urbanisation has put densely populated places like Old Dhaka at “true risk of a disaster” in case of a big earthquake like the ones that have killed more than 11,000 people in Turkey and Syria, the head of the fire service has said.  

    Brig Gen Main Uddin, director general of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, says the emergency responders in Bangladesh are well trained and have modern equipment for rescue operations, but reaching places like Old Dhaka will be challenging. 

    He faced questions from journalists on Wednesday about such a risk at a press conference on Bangladesh’s support for Turkey in the rescue operation as an unknown number of victims were still trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings. 

    Tens of thousands of people were injured or left homeless in adverse winter weather in the aftermath of the quakes. 

    Main Uddin said many people are concerned that such an earthquake can hit Dhaka city at any time. 

    “We’re working in various ways to deal with such disasters with well trained manpower and modern equipment,” the fire service DG said. 

    “We may have trained manpower, and bought equipment, but will we be able to reach places like Old Dhaka?” 

    "Another thing we need to keep in mind is that we have an underground system for sewage and gas connections along with overhead electricity lines. What’ll happen when there is an earthquake?” 

    “Will today’s utility systems be a threat to our lives tomorrow?” 

    The utility lines should have safety features that automatically shut off the system to avoid fire incidents in case of a shock,” said Main Uddin. 

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina says Bangladesh to buy spot LNG to meet power demands in summer
    PM: spot LNG to meet power demands in summer
    The government seeks balance in supplying power to the industrial sector and average consumers
    Sarah Cooke appointed British high commissioner to Bangladesh
    Sarah Cooke named new British high commissioner
    Cooke, a former country representative for DFID Bangladesh, has been working as the high commissioner to Tanzania since September 2016
    RAB arrests 17 militants in daylong raid in Bandarban hills
    RAB arrests 17 militants in Bandarban raid
    Several people who left their home to join militant groups are among the arrestees, law enforcers say
    Bangladesh to observe a day of mourning for earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria
    Bangladesh declares day of mourning for Turkey, Syria quake victims
    Almost 10,000 people have died in the earthquakes that rocked southeast Turkey and war-torn Syria

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher