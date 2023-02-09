Fire service boss sees ‘risks of disaster’ if a huge earthquake strikes Dhaka

“We’re working in various ways to deal with such disasters with well trained manpower and modern equipment,” the fire service DG said.

“We may have trained manpower, and bought equipment, but will we be able to reach places like Old Dhaka?”

"Another thing we need to keep in mind is that we have an underground system for sewage and gas connections along with overhead electricity lines. What’ll happen when there is an earthquake?”

“Will today’s utility systems be a threat to our lives tomorrow?”

The utility lines should have safety features that automatically shut off the system to avoid fire incidents in case of a shock,” said Main Uddin.