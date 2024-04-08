    বাংলা

    Main Eid congregation at National Eidgah at 8:30am, 5 congregations at Baitul Mukarram

    The first, second, third, and fourth congregations will begin at 7am, 8am, 9am and 10am respectively

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 April 2024, 12:53 PM
    Updated : 8 April 2024, 12:53 PM

    The main Eid-ul-Fitr prayer congregation at the National Eidgah premises in Dhaka is set to be held at 8:30am.

    The mosque’s khatib, Maulana Muhammad Ruhul Amin, will lead the congregation as the imam, while Muezzin Muhammad Habibur Rahman will perform the duty of qari or reader.

    According to a notice issued by the Dhaka South City Corporation on Monday, the congregation will move to the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 9am in case of bad weather.

    Following tradition, the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque will hold five prayer congregations on Eid day.

    The first, second, third, and fourth congregations will begin at 7am, 8am, 9am and 10am respectively. The fifth congregation will be held at 10:45am.

    Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal. The National Moon Sighting Committee will announce the date of this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday, depending on the sighting of the moon.

    Bangladesh will celebrate Eid on Wednesday if the Shawwal moon is seen on Tuesday. If the moon is not in sight, 30 fasts will be completed on Wednesday, and Eid will be held on Thursday.

    The president, along with other senior government officials, will offer their prayers at the National Eidgah Maidan next to people from all walks of life.

    The DSCC said it has made arrangements for about 35,000 people at the pandal built inside the National Eidgah. Devotees are allowed to join the prayer service outside the pandal as well.

    RELATED STORIES
    A customer browses caps at a store in front of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.
    Sales of attar, caps before Eid
    Eid-ul-Fitr, a major festival for Muslims, is right around the corner. As the holiday nears, stores near the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque are doing good business in attar (a type of essential oil), ...
    Muhammad Samad, pro-vice chancellor of Dhaka University and the president of the Central Coordinating Committee for the 1431 Bangla New Year Celebrations, attends a press conference at the Fine Arts Faculty on Sunday, Apr 7, 2023, to discuss the preparations for the New Year festival.
    April 7, 2024
    News in photos: 7 April
    Nobel Laureate and economist Dr Muhammad Yunus appears at the Dhaka Metropolitan Special Judge's court on Tuesday, Apr 2, 2024 to attend a hearing in a money laundering case against him. The court indicted Yunus and 13 others in the case.
    April 2, 2024
    News in photos: 2 April
    Thousands offered their Juma prayers at Baitul Mukarram mosque on Mar 15, 2024, the first Friday of the month of Ramadan.
    First Juma of Ramadan
    Thousands of Muslims gathered at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on the first Friday of Ramadan to offer their Juma prayers.

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor