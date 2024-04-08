Main Eid congregation at National Eidgah at 8:30am, 5 congregations at Baitul Mukarram

The main Eid-ul-Fitr prayer congregation at the National Eidgah premises in Dhaka is set to be held at 8:30am.
The mosque’s khatib, Maulana Muhammad Ruhul Amin, will lead the congregation as the imam, while Muezzin Muhammad Habibur Rahman will perform the duty of qari or reader.
According to a notice issued by the Dhaka South City Corporation on Monday, the congregation will move to the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 9am in case of bad weather.
Following tradition, the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque will hold five prayer congregations on Eid day.
The first, second, third, and fourth congregations will begin at 7am, 8am, 9am and 10am respectively. The fifth congregation will be held at 10:45am.
Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal. The National Moon Sighting Committee will announce the date of this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday, depending on the sighting of the moon.
Bangladesh will celebrate Eid on Wednesday if the Shawwal moon is seen on Tuesday. If the moon is not in sight, 30 fasts will be completed on Wednesday, and Eid will be held on Thursday.
The president, along with other senior government officials, will offer their prayers at the National Eidgah Maidan next to people from all walks of life.
The DSCC said it has made arrangements for about 35,000 people at the pandal built inside the National Eidgah. Devotees are allowed to join the prayer service outside the pandal as well.