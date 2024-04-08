Main Eid congregation at National Eidgah at 8:30am, 5 congregations at Baitul Mukarram

The main Eid-ul-Fitr prayer congregation at the National Eidgah premises in Dhaka is set to be held at 8:30am.

The mosque’s khatib, Maulana Muhammad Ruhul Amin, will lead the congregation as the imam, while Muezzin Muhammad Habibur Rahman will perform the duty of qari or reader.

According to a notice issued by the Dhaka South City Corporation on Monday, the congregation will move to the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 9am in case of bad weather.

Following tradition, the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque will hold five prayer congregations on Eid day.