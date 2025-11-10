Bangladesh distributes SIM cards in Rohingya camps to curb ‘illegal use’

The interim government has launched a scheme to provide Rohingya with SIM cards in refugee camps for the first time.

On Monday, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mizanur Rahman formally started the distribution at Camp No. 18 in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya.

He handed the first official Teletalk SIM cards to members of the newly elected executive committee of the United Council of Rohang-UCR.

Mizanur said, “This is an important step to maintain law and order, prevent criminal activities and stop unethical conduct carried out through illegal SIM cards. All illegal SIM cards used by Rohingya will be fully deactivated. Only authorised SIM cards will be allowed.”

“We want Rohingya in the camps to have access to communication, but only through legal channels,” he added. “This will help manage the security situation.”

DISTRIBUTION PLAN

According to the refugee commissioner’s office, 10,000 SIM cards will be distributed in the first phase, with numbers increasing in later phases to ensure registered individuals gradually adapt to legal SIM usage.

SIM cards are issued based on verification of UN refugee registration, ensuring no unregistered or fake identities receive them.

Rohingya representatives welcome the initiative. Master Syed Ullah, organiser of UCR, says: “Legal SIM cards make communication within families easier. Earlier, many were cheated buying illegal SIMs. Now, approved SIMs increase safety and trust.”

Since the 2017 Rohingya crisis, refugees have been living in camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar.

Many had used illegal local ID cards to obtain SIMs, which authorities say were sometimes used in human trafficking, drug trade, and even criminal communications.

Officers from the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) in the camps expect the new legal SIM system to reduce these risks.

Project officials note that the legal SIM initiative will not only facilitate family communication but also allow the government and security agencies to monitor and verify information “more effectively”.