Bangladesh deploys BGB in Dhaka and nearby districts

The government has deployed Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in Dhaka and its surrounding districts amid a spate of arson and crude bomb attacks surrounding a programme called by the banned Awami League.

BGB spokesman Shariful Islam gave this information in a statement on Wednesday morning.

The statement said, “The BGB has been deployed to maintain the overall law and order and ensure security in the capital Dhaka and its surrounding districts.”

The statement did not specify where exactly the BGB platoons will be deployed.

Though the Awami League’s activities are banned, the party has called protests in districts across the country from Nov 10-13 and a “lockdown” programme on Nov 13 as the verdict against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina in a crimes against humanity case at the International Crimes Tribunal over the suppression of the July Uprising nears.

For three days, scattered crude bomb attacks and the torching of vehicles have been reported in Dhaka and its nearby districts. A transport worker has also been killed in Mymensingh after a bus was set on fire.