Multiple districts close schools due to cold wave

Authorities in multiple districts across the country closed primary and secondary-level education institutions until further notice as temperatures drop.

The government recently ordered primary and secondary schools to suspend classes in any district where the maximum temperature drops below 10 degrees Celsius during the winter.

In light of the government's decision, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education in several districts, including northern Kurigram and Lalmonirhat, announced the suspension of classes.

Reports from bdnews24.com's district-level correspondents are below: