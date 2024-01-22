    বাংলা

    Multiple districts close schools due to cold wave

    The govt ordered primary and secondary schools to close in districts where the max temperature fell below 10 degrees Celsius

    Published : 22 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM
    Authorities in multiple districts across the country closed primary and secondary-level education institutions until further notice as temperatures drop.

    The government recently ordered primary and secondary schools to suspend classes in any district where the maximum temperature drops below 10 degrees Celsius during the winter.

    In light of the government's decision, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education in several districts, including northern Kurigram and Lalmonirhat, announced the suspension of classes.

    Reports from bdnews24.com's district-level correspondents are below:

    KURIGRAM

    Kurigram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Saidul Arif said the authorities ordered the suspension of all primary and secondary school classes in Kurigram for Monday due to the cold wave. The order will remain in force until further notice.

    According to Subal Chandra Sarkar, the acting official at Rajarhat Weather Observatory in Kurigram, similar temperatures will likely persist for two more days.

    LALMONIRHAT

    The authorities in Lalmonirhat closed classes in primary and secondary schools as the temperature dipped, according to the district's secondary education officer, Md Mujibur Rahman.

    The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.4 degrees Celsius in Lalmonirhat in the 24 hours to 9 am on Monday.

    The district's primary education officer Swapan Kumar Roy Choudhury said that all educational institutions in Lalmonirhat have also been ordered to suspend official activities due to the ongoing cold wave.

    JOYPURHAT

    In light of the government's decision, all primary and secondary schools in Joypurhat district have been closed as the temperature dipped below 10 degrees Celsius, according to Mizanur Rahman, an acting official at Bangladesh Meteorological Department's Naogaon office.

    The district's lowest temperature was recorded at 8.1 degrees Celsius at 9 am on Monday, the official said.

    CHAPAINAWABGANJ

    Primary and secondary-level educational institutions have been shut down as the mercury dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in Chapainawabganj.

    Classes will resume as usual from Wednesday if the weather improves, according to the district's secondary education officer Abdur Rashid and primary education officer Jechher Ali.

    BOGURA

    Classes at primary and secondary schools in Bogura have been suspended due to the ongoing cold wave.

    The authorities recorded the season's lowest temperature in the district at 9.1 degrees Celsius until 9 am on Monday, said Bogura weather observatory officer Shah Alam.

    The district's secondary education officer Hazrat Ali said that all Upazila-level education officers have been informed of the closure of secondary-level educational institutions.

    All primary-level education institutions have also been closed as the temperature dropped below 10 degrees Celsius, the district's primary education officer Asaduzzaman Chowdhury said.

