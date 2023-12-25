Police arrest two BNP affiliate leaders over Gazipur rail sabotage

The police have arrested two leaders of the Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal over a sabotage incident in Gazipur targeting the Mohanganj Express train.

The arrestees have confessed that Jubo Dal President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku was the main planner and coordinator of the incident, said Md Asaduzzaman, head of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, at a press briefing on Monday.

Jubo Dal’s Ikhtiar Rahman Kabir and Chhatra Dal’s Emon Hossain were arrested in Dhaka’s Jatrabari area on Sunday, police said.