Bangladesh shutters 6 restaurants in popular food neighbourhood Bailey Road after deadly fire

Dhaka’s development authority RAJUK has sealed off six eateries on Bailey Road six days after the deaths of 46 people in a fire at a restaurant building in the neighbourhood popular with food lovers.

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha also fined four restaurants a total of Tk 500,000 and warned 30 during a daylong mobile court drive on Tuesday.

The operation began with a raid on AQI shopping mall. RAJUK closed Nawabi Voj restaurant for operating in the basement of the building.

Sensing action by the authorities, owners kept most of the restaurants in the area, including Nawabi Voj, closed on Tuesday.