    Bangladesh shutters 6 restaurants in popular food neighbourhood Bailey Road after deadly fire

    Four restaurants have been fined and 30 warned in a raid by the capital development authority

    Published : 5 March 2024, 03:15 PM
    Updated : 5 March 2024, 03:15 PM

    Dhaka’s development authority RAJUK has sealed off six eateries on Bailey Road six days after the deaths of 46 people in a fire at a restaurant building in the neighbourhood popular with food lovers.

    Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha also fined four restaurants a total of Tk 500,000 and warned 30 during a daylong mobile court drive on Tuesday. 

    The operation began with a raid on AQI shopping mall. RAJUK closed Nawabi Voj restaurant for operating in the basement of the building.

    Sensing action by the authorities, owners kept most of the restaurants in the area, including Nawabi Voj, closed on Tuesday.

    Executive Magistrate Mohammad Monir Hossain Howlader, who led the drive, said they were checking if the restaurants were being operated in compliance with the rules, including those related to fire safety.

    He said Nawabi Voj was sealed off because it was set up in violation of the law.

    The mobile court also inspected another outlet of Nawabi Voj, Pizza Mastan, Roaster Cafe, Sultan’s Dine and Chillox.

    They were sealed off for different types of irregularities.

    Bailey Daily was fined Tk 200,000, and Vooter Adda, Swiss Bakery and Mad Chef Tk 100,000 each.

