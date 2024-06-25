Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 25, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

I have no desire for a Nobel Prize, says Sheikh Hasina

The prime minister sees no reason to be jealous of Muhammad Yunus and dares to a debate

I don't fancy a Nobel Prize: Hasina

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 25 Jun 2024, 08:33 PM

Updated : 25 Jun 2024, 08:33 PM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Why is it so hot?
Why is it so hot?
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Read More
Arrest warrant against Mamunul Haque in rape case
Arrest warrant against Mamunul Haque in rape case
Trump handed plan to halt US military aid to Kyiv
Trump handed plan to halt US military aid to Kyiv
Stella Assange will seek a pardon for husband Julian
Stella Assange will seek a pardon for husband Julian
Kenyan police begin to arrive in Haitian capital
Kenyan police begin to arrive in Haitian capital
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More