Police disperse non-MPO teachers’ rally with water cannon, sound grenade

Police have used water cannons and stun grenades to disperse a rally of teachers demanding the inclusion of non-MPO educational institutions under the monthly-pay-order scheme.

Several teachers were reportedly injured during the incident on Sunday afternoon.

The clash occurred when the teachers attempted to march towards the Secretariat. Police blocked their procession, then used water cannons and sound grenades to disperse them.

The teachers have been demonstrating under the Non-MPO Shikkha Pratishthan Oikya Parishad’s banner since Nov 3 outside the National Press Club.

Munimul Haque, the organisation’s coordinator, told bdnews24.com: “Three teachers have been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition. Several others are undergoing CT scans, and many more have sustained injuries.”

He said the dispersed teachers have since regrouped outside the National Press Club.

“We will announce tougher programmes. We returned once before on assurances, but this time we won’t leave without a formal order for MPO inclusion. We are planning to announce a hunger strike after discussions with everyone,” he added.

Teachers of recognised non-MPO educational institutions have long been demanding MPO inclusion. They initially began their sit-in on Feb 23 outside the National Press Club and continued for 17 days.

On Mar 12, they held talks with the education advisor and ministry officials, after which the council’s chief coordinator, Selim Mia, announced the suspension of the protest, saying the ministry had given assurances regarding MPO inclusion.

However, the teachers resumed their sit-in on Nov 2 after those assurances failed to materialise.