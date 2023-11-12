    বাংলা

    They went to India for medical treatment. All three Bangladeshis lost their lives to Kashmir houseboat fire

    The Bangladeshis from Chattogram visited Kashmir after getting specialist care

    The three Bangladeshis who died in a houseboat fire in the Dal Lake of Kashmir had travelled to India for medical treatment.

    They are Onindyo Koushal, executive engineer of the Public Works Department in Rangamati, Sub-Divisional Engineer Emon Dasgupta and contractor Md Mainuddin – all from Chattogram.

    Mainuddin and Emon were natives of Raozan, while Onindyo was from Mirsarai. Onindyo took the government job after clearing the 30th Bangladesh Civil Service exams and Emon was an officer of the 33rd BCS.

    Asif Mohiuddin, a deputy commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Unit and close relative of Mainuddin, said the three travelled to India on Nov 3 for treatment.

    They later went to Kashmir to visit the picturesque Dal Lake.

    After seeing news of the deaths of three Bangladeshis in the houseboat fire on Saturday night, the families tried to contact them but got confirmation that they were the victims.

    Mainuddin has a daughter reading in Class 9 and a son in the third grade.

    Rahul Guha, executive engineer of the Public Works Department in Chattogram, became emotional when asked about Emon.

    “I still can’t believe that Emon is no more,” he said. “We’ve lost a member of the [PWD] family.”

    Joy Barua, sub-assistant engineer of the department in Rangamati, said Onindyo had planned to travel to Kashmir after visiting Ajmer Sharif.

    “I don’t understand how this has happened!” said Joy.

    The local media reported that the fire originated in one houseboat and spread to four others early on Saturday morning. Officials later confirmed that the three people killed in the incident were Bangladeshi tourists.

