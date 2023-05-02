Over 680 Bangladeshis leave Khartoum for Port Sudan for evacuation via Jeddah

More than 680 Bangladeshis have left Khartoum for Port Sudan for evacuation under arrangements by the Bangladesh Embassy amid a conflict between the army and a paramilitary force.

As many as 13 buses are transporting them on Tuesday from three pick-up points to the port, from where they will return home via Jeddah with the help of Saudi Arabia, Acting Ambassador of Bangladesh in Khartoum Tareque Ahmed said.

Tareque, speaking to bdnews24.com by phone from Port Sudan, said 350 Bangladeshis started from Khartoum on nine buses in the morning. Minibuses were used to bring the Bangladeshis, who were staying at Al-Salam Hotel, to the intersection of Sharia Al Sittin and Madani Street as the big buses could not reach the hotel.