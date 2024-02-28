50 MPs elected to reserved women's seats take oath

The 50 women elected to serve in the 12th parliament as reserved seat MPs have taken their oath of office.

They were sworn in by Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury at a ceremony in parliament on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Deputy Leader of the House Matia Chowdhury also attended the ceremony.

The speaker opened the swearing-in ceremony by administering the oath of office to 48 reserved seat MPs from the ruling Awami League. Two other MPs from the Jatiya Party, the parliamentary opposition, were sworn in afterwards.