Tribunal’s order suspending Yunus’s jail sentence is illegal: HC

The High Court has declared invalid an order suspending six-month jail terms for Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus and three other Grameen Telecom officials in a case over the breach of labour laws.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain delivered the verdict on Monday, amending the Labour Appellate Tribunal’s order and issuing four separate instructions.

Yunus’s six-month jail term will remain in force due to the amended order. However, the punishment, fine and direction on certain matters – these three will be suspended.

Lawyer Abdullah Al Mamun represented Yunus in court while advocate Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE).