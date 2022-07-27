July 27 2022

    Bangladesh population grows to 165m, women outnumber men: BBS

    The country’s population grew by 21 million between 2011 and 2022, according to the new census

    Published : 27 July 2022, 6:16 AM
    Updated : 27 July 2022, 6:16 AM

    Bangladesh’s population grew to 165 million in 2022 from 144 million in 2011, according to preliminary findings from the recent census.

    According to a summary released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday, women outnumber men in the country. The latest figures show about 83.35 million women live in the country, compared to 81.71 million men.

    The findings were published at a press conference at Bangabandhu International Conference Center on Wednesday.

    The census was carried out by 63,548 supervisors, 3,779 IT supervisors, 3,779 zonal officers, 163 district census coordinators and 12 divisional census coordinators.

    The fifth census was done in 2011 and the one scheduled in 2021 was delayed by the pandemic.

    More people still live in villages than in cities, but while the rural population has only grown by about 3 million in the past decade, the urban population has shot up by nearly 20 million.

    The population of the third gender stands at 12,629.

    The census and house enumeration activities started simultaneously across the country on Jun 15 and continued until Jun 28.

    Bangladesh conducted the first population and housing census in 1974.

