    বাংলা

    3 technocrat ministers, 3 prime ministerial advisers resign as election approaches

    They may continue working until the resignation is officially effective, cabinet secretary says

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 Nov 2023, 02:18 PM
    Updated : 20 Nov 2023, 02:18 PM

    Two technocrat ministers and one state minister, along with three of the prime minister’s advisers have submitted resignation letters on orders from Sheikh Hasina ahead of the election.

    They may still work until the resignation letters are accepted, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said on Monday.

    They include Science and Technology Minister Yeafesh Osman, Post and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar and State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam.

    Apart from them, Mashiur Rahman, the prime minister’s economic affairs adviser, Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, power, energy and mineral resources adviser, and International Affairs Adviser Gowher Rizvi submitted resignation papers as well, confirmed Mahbub.

    “There’s a process to make the resignation effective. We’ve begun the process,” Mahbub said, but could not confirm when the process will end.

    A gazette will be issued after accepting the resignation, he said.

    The other advisers to the prime minister are Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Tarique Rahman Siddique and Salman F Rahman. Of them, only Salman is an MP.

    Mahbub declined to comment on them, saying it was the Prime Minister’s Office that appointed Joy as the ICT affairs adviser. 

    “(Papers of) those who were recruited by the Cabinet Division are being processed here.”

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier this month revealed her plans for the upcoming election-time government, saying it will be like the one formed for the 2018 polls.

    In 2018, technocrat ministers resigned before the election schedule was announced. Their resignation letters were accepted a month later, just a day before the beginning of the campaign.

    RELATED STORIES
    Awami League tells US ‘not enough time’ for any meaningful dialogue before polls
    Not enough time for a dialogue: AL to US
    Amid BNP blockades for the government’s resignation, the conditions ‘simply do not exist’ for talks, the ruling party tells the US
    Salman Rahman meets US diplomat Zeya to discuss polls, economic ties
    Salman F Rahman meets senior US diplomat
    The discussions focused on strengthening the economic partnership between Dhaka and Washington, as well as the upcoming national elections in Bangladesh
    Pakistan court declines bail to Imran Khan in state secret case
    Pakistan court declines bail to Imran Khan in state secret case
    Khan has been at the centre of months of political turmoil in nuclear-armed Pakistan that has shone a spotlight on military's influence over civilian politics
    PM Hasina urges people to watch 'Mujib: The Making of Nation' in movie theatres
    Hasina urges people to watch 'Mujib: The Making of Nation' in theatres
    The prime minister inaugurated the premiere of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s biopic in Dhaka

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps