3 technocrat ministers, 3 prime ministerial advisers resign as election approaches

Two technocrat ministers and one state minister, along with three of the prime minister’s advisers have submitted resignation letters on orders from Sheikh Hasina ahead of the election.

They may still work until the resignation letters are accepted, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said on Monday.

They include Science and Technology Minister Yeafesh Osman, Post and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar and State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam.

Apart from them, Mashiur Rahman, the prime minister’s economic affairs adviser, Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, power, energy and mineral resources adviser, and International Affairs Adviser Gowher Rizvi submitted resignation papers as well, confirmed Mahbub.

“There’s a process to make the resignation effective. We’ve begun the process,” Mahbub said, but could not confirm when the process will end.